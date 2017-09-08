

DGAP-Ad-hoc: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: BRAIN AG resolves upon capital increase - new long-term investor subscribes all new shares





07-Sep-2017 / 19:21 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BRAIN AG resolves upon capital increase - new long-term investor subscribes all new shares



Zwingenberg, September 7, 2017: The Management Board of the bioeconomy company BRAIN AG (ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394), with approval of the Supervisory Board, has decided to increase the Company"s share capital by approximately 10% against contributions in cash, partially using the Authorized Capital 2017/I. Shareholders" subscription rights have been excluded. The corresponding 1,641,434 registered no-par-value shares ("New Shares") were offered to a new long-term investor, by way of a private placement without prospectus. The New Shares were entirely subscribed by this investor and thus successfully placed. The investor is DAH Beteiligungs GmbH.



The gross proceeds for BRAIN AG from this transaction will amount to approximately EUR 28 million. Due to the capital increase, the company"s share capital will increase from currently EUR 16,414,348.00 to EUR 18,055,782.00. The issue price was close to the BRAIN share price at the close of stock market trading of September 7, 2017, amounting to EUR 18.055.



After registration in the commercial register, the New Shares are to be admitted to trading, without a prospectus, on the regulated market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange expectedly on September 14, 2017, and to be included in the existing listing. The shares qualify for a dividend from October 1, 2016.



The proceeds from the capital increase shall be used, in particular, to finance small and medium sized acquisitions that are pursued by BRAIN AG in the course of its corporate growth strategy.





Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



About BRAIN



B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG (BRAIN AG; ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394) is one of Europe"s leading technology companies in the field of industrial biotechnology, the core discipline of Bioeconomy. As such, BRAIN identifies previously untapped, efficient enzymes, microbial producer organisms or natural substances from complex biological systems that can be put to industrial use. The innovative solutions and products developed by help of this "Toolbox of Nature" are successfully applied in the chemistry, the cosmetics and the food industries. BRAIN"s business model is based on two pillars - BioScience and BioIndustrial. The BioScience comprises its frequently exclusive collaboration business with industrial partners. BioIndustrial comprises the development and commercialization of BRAIN"s own products and active product components. Further information is available at www.brain-biotech.de/en.





Contact



B.R.A.I.N.



Biotechnology Research



And Information Network AG



Dr. Martin Langer



Executive Vice President



Corporate Development



Darmstädter Str. 34-36



64673 Zwingenberg, Germany





Tel.: +49-6251-9331-16



Fax: +49-6251-9331-11



E-Mail: ir@brain-biotech.de



www.brain-biotech.de



Disclaimer



This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views, expectations, and assumptions of the management of BRAIN AG and are based on information currently available to the management. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. There are numerous factors which could influence the future performance by and future developments at BRAIN AG and the BRAIN group of companies. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, and other factors. BRAIN AG does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.











07-Sep-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



