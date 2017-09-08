DGAP-Adhoc: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: BRAIN AG resolves upon capital increase - new long-term investor subscribes all new shares
BRAIN AG resolves upon capital increase - new long-term investor subscribes all new shares
Zwingenberg, September 7, 2017: The Management Board of the bioeconomy company BRAIN AG (ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394), with approval of the Supervisory Board, has decided to increase the Company"s share capital by approximately 10% against contributions in cash, partially using the Authorized Capital 2017/I. Shareholders" subscription rights have been excluded. The corresponding 1,641,434 registered no-par-value shares ("New Shares") were offered to a new long-term investor, by way of a private placement without prospectus. The New Shares were entirely subscribed by this investor and thus successfully placed. The investor is DAH Beteiligungs GmbH.
The gross proceeds for BRAIN AG from this transaction will amount to approximately EUR 28 million. Due to the capital increase, the company"s share capital will increase from currently EUR 16,414,348.00 to EUR 18,055,782.00. The issue price was close to the BRAIN share price at the close of stock market trading of September 7, 2017, amounting to EUR 18.055.
After registration in the commercial register, the New Shares are to be admitted to trading, without a prospectus, on the regulated market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange expectedly on September 14, 2017, and to be included in the existing listing. The shares qualify for a dividend from October 1, 2016.
The proceeds from the capital increase shall be used, in particular, to finance small and medium sized acquisitions that are pursued by BRAIN AG in the course of its corporate growth strategy.
About BRAIN
B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG (BRAIN AG; ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394) is one of Europe"s leading technology companies in the field of industrial biotechnology, the core discipline of Bioeconomy. As such, BRAIN identifies previously untapped, efficient enzymes, microbial producer organisms or natural substances from complex biological systems that can be put to industrial use. The innovative solutions and products developed by help of this "Toolbox of Nature" are successfully applied in the chemistry, the cosmetics and the food industries. BRAIN"s business model is based on two pillars - BioScience and BioIndustrial. The BioScience comprises its frequently exclusive collaboration business with industrial partners. BioIndustrial comprises the development and commercialization of BRAIN"s own products and active product components. Further information is available at www.brain-biotech.de/en.
