DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH at the Battery Show North America and at the Automotive Battery Management Systems Conference
2017. szeptember 08., péntek, 08:00
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous
The Battery Show North America, 12 - 14 September 2017, Novi/Detroit
LION E-Mobility North America Inc. and LION Smart GmbH will participate together with Analog Devices & Linear Technology Corporation at the "Battery Show North America" in Novi/Detroit, Michigan, from 12 - 14 September 2017.
The "Battery Show" is the premier showcase of the latest advanced battery technology. The trade fair shows industry-specific exhibitions, conferences and discussion panels and is therefore the central platform for solutions for electric and hybrid vehicles and utility and renewable energy support, among others.
At the "Battery Show", LION E-Mobility and LION Smart (booth 901) will present its product capabilities as well as the wireless BMS, which is installed in a BMW i3 concept study. The fair trade offers the ideal platform for the company to establish new contacts, expand the customer base and present the battery management system.
Visit us at booth 904.
More information about the fair: http://www.thebatteryshow.com/
Automotive Battery Management Systems, 26 - 28 September 2017, Mainz, Germany
LION Smart attends to the 4th Annual "Automotive Battery Management Systems" conference from 26 - 28 September 2017 at the Hotel Hilton in Mainz, Germany.
The "Automotive Battery Management Systems" shows the latest innovations in battery management systems, future BMS concepts, li-ion battery grid integration and its safety and security aspects and so on.
Daniel Quinger will appear as a speaker for battery management systems. The topic is: "Wireless battery management system". Furthermore, the industry"s first wireless automotive battery management system concept car will be demonstrated at the conference. This wireless BMS concept car, developed by LION Smart GmbH, combines Linear"s highly accurate battery stack monitors with its SmartMesh wireless mesh networking products and LION Smart"s state-of-the-art BMS in a BMW i3.
Interested parties may gather further information at https://battery-management-systems.iqpc.de/ and register, if applicable.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LION E-Mobility AG
|Lindenstraße 16
|6340 Baar
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 (0)41 500 54 11
|Fax:
|+41 (0)41 500 54 12
|E-mail:
|info@lionemobility.de
|Internet:
|www.lionemobility.com
|ISIN:
|CH0132594711, CH0132594711
|WKN:
|A1JG3H , A1JG3H
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Munich (m:access); Open Market in Frankfurt
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
607807 08.09.2017
