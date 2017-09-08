DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous





The Battery Show North America, 12 - 14 September 2017, Novi/Detroit

LION E-Mobility North America Inc. and LION Smart GmbH will participate together with Analog Devices & Linear Technology Corporation at the "Battery Show North America" in Novi/Detroit, Michigan, from 12 - 14 September 2017.

The "Battery Show" is the premier showcase of the latest advanced battery technology. The trade fair shows industry-specific exhibitions, conferences and discussion panels and is therefore the central platform for solutions for electric and hybrid vehicles and utility and renewable energy support, among others.

At the "Battery Show", LION E-Mobility and LION Smart (booth 901) will present its product capabilities as well as the wireless BMS, which is installed in a BMW i3 concept study. The fair trade offers the ideal platform for the company to establish new contacts, expand the customer base and present the battery management system.

Visit us at booth 904.

More information about the fair: http://www.thebatteryshow.com/

Automotive Battery Management Systems, 26 - 28 September 2017, Mainz, Germany

LION Smart attends to the 4th Annual "Automotive Battery Management Systems" conference from 26 - 28 September 2017 at the Hotel Hilton in Mainz, Germany.

The "Automotive Battery Management Systems" shows the latest innovations in battery management systems, future BMS concepts, li-ion battery grid integration and its safety and security aspects and so on.

Daniel Quinger will appear as a speaker for battery management systems. The topic is: "Wireless battery management system". Furthermore, the industry"s first wireless automotive battery management system concept car will be demonstrated at the conference. This wireless BMS concept car, developed by LION Smart GmbH, combines Linear"s highly accurate battery stack monitors with its SmartMesh wireless mesh networking products and LION Smart"s state-of-the-art BMS in a BMW i3.

Interested parties may gather further information at https://battery-management-systems.iqpc.de/ and register, if applicable.





About LION Smart:



LION Smart GmbH is an innovative development service provider for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers of the automobile industry and other industry sectors like aviation and maritime. As a partner in system analysis, selection and design of electric energy storage systems like lithium batteries and integration into the specific vehicle concept LION Smarts engineers have a very high level of expertise. LION Smart carries out its own research program in the field of lithium-ion technology and has filed two patents in the past twelve months.



About LION E-Mobility AG







LION E-Mobility AG (WKN: A1JG3H, Ticker: LMI, Reuters: LMIG.MU) is a Swiss Holding with strategic investments in the e-mobility sector, particularly in the field of electric energy storage as well as battery pack development and management. The Company holds 100% of the German LION Smart GmbH, a development and engineering company specialized on custom designed battery packs and battery-management-systems. LION Smart GmbH further holds a 30% stake of the TÜV SUED Battery Testing GmbH, a dynamically growing joint venture with the renowned TÜV SUED AG. Members of the Board of Directors are: Mr. Daniel Quinger (President of the Board), Mr. Tobias Mayer, Mr. Hany Magour, Dr. Isolde Semm and Mr. Martin Specht. The Management of LION Smart GmbH consists of Mr. Tobias Mayer and Mr. Walter Wimmer. The Managing Director of the TÜV SUED Battery Testing GmbH is Mr. Christian Theeck. For more information please visit our homepage: www.lionemobility.com







