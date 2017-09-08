DGAP-News: Drillisch AG: United Internet and Drillisch successfully complete overall transaction

2017. szeptember 08., péntek, 11:00





DGAP-News: Drillisch AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Miscellaneous


Drillisch AG: United Internet and Drillisch successfully complete overall transaction


08.09.2017 / 11:00



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Joint Press Release of United Internet AG and Drillisch AG



United Internet and Drillisch successfully complete overall transaction



Montabaur/Maintal, September 8, 2017. Drillisch AG successfully completed the acquisition of 1&1 Telecommunication SE. With today"s registration of the capital increase in the Commercial Register, Drillisch acquired the remaining 92.25 percent of 1&1 Telecommunication. The capital increase had been approved by an extraordinary general meeting of Drillisch on July 25, 2017. 1&1 Telecommunication is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Drillisch. In return, United Internet received new Drillisch shares, increasing United Internet"s stake in Drillisch to more than 73 percent.




About United Internet



With 19.24 million fee-based customer contracts and 34.29 million ad-financed free accounts (as of June 30, 2017), United Internet AG is Europe"s leading Internet specialist. At the heart of United Internet is a high-performance "Internet Factory" with approx. 8,400 employees, of which around 2,700 are engaged in product management, development and data centers. In addition to the high sales strength of its established brands 1&1, GMX, WEB.DE, Strato, united-domains, Fasthosts, Arsys, home.pl, InterNetX, Sedo, affilinet and 1&1 Versatel, United Internet stands for outstanding operational excellence with around 53 million customer accounts worldwide.


About Drillisch


With 3.77 million mobile customers (as of June 30, 2017), Drillisch AG is one of the largest network-independent telecommunications providers in Germany. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services for mobile voice and data services. In the premium segment, Drillisch concentrates on its brands smartmobil.de (with soccer star Lukas Podolski as its brand ambassador) as well as yourfone, which lends its name to the more than 200 stores Drillisch operates in top locations in German cities. In addition, many other successful mobile communications brands are part of Drillisch AG, including simply, sim.de, McSim, helloMobil, WinSim and discoTEL.




Contact

United Internet AG


Press:

Mathias Brandes

Telephone: +49 (2602) 96-1616

E-mail: presse@united-internet.de

Drillisch AG


Press:

Archibald Preuschat

Telephone: +49 (6181) 412-143

E-mail: presse@drillisch.de














08.09.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de



























Language: English
Company: Drillisch AG

Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5

63477 Maintal

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6181 412 218
Fax: +49 (0)6181 412 183
E-mail: ir@drillisch.de
Internet: www.drillisch.de
ISIN: DE0005545503
WKN: 554550
Indices: TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of News DGAP News Service




606877  08.09.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=606877&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum