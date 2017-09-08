DGAP-News: Drillisch AG: United Internet and Drillisch successfully complete overall transaction
DGAP-News: Drillisch AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Miscellaneous
Joint Press Release of United Internet AG and Drillisch AG
United Internet and Drillisch successfully complete overall transaction
Montabaur/Maintal, September 8, 2017. Drillisch AG successfully completed the acquisition of 1&1 Telecommunication SE. With today"s registration of the capital increase in the Commercial Register, Drillisch acquired the remaining 92.25 percent of 1&1 Telecommunication. The capital increase had been approved by an extraordinary general meeting of Drillisch on July 25, 2017. 1&1 Telecommunication is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Drillisch. In return, United Internet received new Drillisch shares, increasing United Internet"s stake in Drillisch to more than 73 percent.
With 19.24 million fee-based customer contracts and 34.29 million ad-financed free accounts (as of June 30, 2017), United Internet AG is Europe"s leading Internet specialist. At the heart of United Internet is a high-performance "Internet Factory" with approx. 8,400 employees, of which around 2,700 are engaged in product management, development and data centers. In addition to the high sales strength of its established brands 1&1, GMX, WEB.DE, Strato, united-domains, Fasthosts, Arsys, home.pl, InterNetX, Sedo, affilinet and 1&1 Versatel, United Internet stands for outstanding operational excellence with around 53 million customer accounts worldwide.
