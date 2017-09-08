DGAP-News: Drillisch AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Miscellaneous





Joint Press Release of United Internet AG and Drillisch AG

United Internet and Drillisch successfully complete overall transaction

Montabaur/Maintal, September 8, 2017. Drillisch AG successfully completed the acquisition of 1&1 Telecommunication SE. With today"s registration of the capital increase in the Commercial Register, Drillisch acquired the remaining 92.25 percent of 1&1 Telecommunication. The capital increase had been approved by an extraordinary general meeting of Drillisch on July 25, 2017. 1&1 Telecommunication is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Drillisch. In return, United Internet received new Drillisch shares, increasing United Internet"s stake in Drillisch to more than 73 percent.



