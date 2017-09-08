DGAP-NVR: Drillisch AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2017. szeptember 08., péntek, 15:31





DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Drillisch AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement


Drillisch AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


08.09.2017 / 15:31


Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


Drillisch AG

Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5

63477 Maintal

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG) 08 Sep 2017

3. New total number of voting rights:

176764649













Language: English
