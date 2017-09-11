DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.:
2017. szeptember 11., hétfő, 07:48
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
- Financial outlook for 2018: Recurring fee income will account for approx.
- Intention to apply for a listing on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the stock exchange in Frankfurt am Main
Luxembourg, 11 September 2017. Today, the management board of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. ("CORESTATE" or the "Company") decided to announce a first outlook for the financial year 2018 as it is in particular successfully progressing with the integration of the recently acquired Helvetic Financial Services AG and Hannover Leasing Group. The Company expects Aggregate Revenues and Gains* in the financial year 2018 of at least EUR 230 million, an Adjusted EBITDA* of at least EUR 145 million and an Adjusted Net income** of at least EUR 110 million. CORESTATE expects that approximately 85%-90% of the expected Aggregate Revenues and Gains for the financial year 2018 will be derived from recurring fee income.
Additionally, CORESTATE intends to apply for the admission to trading on the regulated market segment (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) in Q4 2017, which was resolved today by the management board. A Prime Standard listing is in particular expected to enhance the visibility and marketability of the Company"s shares, enable the Company"s shares to be included in selected stock indices and underscore the Company"s ambition to benefit from the high demands of the Prime Standard.
*Information regarding the calculation of Aggregate Revenues and Gains and Adjusted EBITDA can be found in the half year financial report as of 30 June 2017 on p. 2 (https://ir.corestate-capital.com/download/companies/corestate/Quarterly%20Reports/LU1296758029-Q2-2017-EQ-E-00.pdf).
**Adjusted Net income is calculated based on the net profit for the period attributable to shareholders of the parent company adjusted for certain one-off items net of (deferred) tax effects.
IR Contact:
PR Contact
About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.
***at year end 2017
Forward-Looking Statements
-ENDS-
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
|4, Rue Jean Monnet
|L-2180 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+49 69 3535630-106
|Fax:
|+49 69 3535630-29
|E-mail:
|alexander.groschke@corestate-capital.com
|Internet:
|www.corestate-capital.com
|ISIN:
|LU1296758029
|WKN:
|A141J3
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Scale) in Frankfurt
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
608271 11-Sep-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG on course for the first half of 2017
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2017 im Plan
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group opens up further growth potential with its new whistleblowing solution - Expansion into the areas of Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group erschließt mit neuer Whistleblowing-Lösung weiteres Wachstumspotenzial - Expansion in den Bereich Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: Bronzekunst für das preisgekrönte "NOVE by Citterio"
[2017.07.14. 15:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit sehr gutem Jahresauftakt 2017
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]