- Financial outlook for 2018: Recurring fee income will account for approx.

85%-90% of expected Aggregate Revenues and Gains

- Intention to apply for a listing on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the stock exchange in Frankfurt am Main

Luxembourg, 11 September 2017. Today, the management board of CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. ("CORESTATE" or the "Company") decided to announce a first outlook for the financial year 2018 as it is in particular successfully progressing with the integration of the recently acquired Helvetic Financial Services AG and Hannover Leasing Group. The Company expects Aggregate Revenues and Gains* in the financial year 2018 of at least EUR 230 million, an Adjusted EBITDA* of at least EUR 145 million and an Adjusted Net income** of at least EUR 110 million. CORESTATE expects that approximately 85%-90% of the expected Aggregate Revenues and Gains for the financial year 2018 will be derived from recurring fee income.

Additionally, CORESTATE intends to apply for the admission to trading on the regulated market segment (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) in Q4 2017, which was resolved today by the management board. A Prime Standard listing is in particular expected to enhance the visibility and marketability of the Company"s shares, enable the Company"s shares to be included in selected stock indices and underscore the Company"s ambition to benefit from the high demands of the Prime Standard.

*Information regarding the calculation of Aggregate Revenues and Gains and Adjusted EBITDA can be found in the half year financial report as of 30 June 2017 on p. 2 (https://ir.corestate-capital.com/download/companies/corestate/Quarterly%20Reports/LU1296758029-Q2-2017-EQ-E-00.pdf).

**Adjusted Net income is calculated based on the net profit for the period attributable to shareholders of the parent company adjusted for certain one-off items net of (deferred) tax effects.

About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.



CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE) is an investment manager and co-investor with approximately EUR 20bn*** in assets under management. As a fully integrated real estate platform, CORESTATE offers its clients combined expertise in the areas of investment and fund management as well as real estate management services. The company operates as a respected business partner of institutional clients and wealthy private investors internationally. CORESTATE is headquartered in Luxembourg and has 29 offices including in Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Singapore and Zurich. The company employs over 470 people and is listed in the open market (Scale) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information is available at www.corestate-capital.com.

***at year end 2017

