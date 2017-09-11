

Constantin Medien AG: Changes to the Management Board





Ismaning, September 11, 2017 - The Supervisory Board of Constantin Medien AG has appointed Dr Matthias Kirschenhofer, the previous Managing Director of Sport1 Media GmbH, as a Board Member with immediate effect. Dr Matthias Kirschenhofer will be responsible for the Legal and Finance department. The Supervisory Board has revoked with immediate effect the appointment of Dr Peter Braunhofer as a Board Member, who had submitted a notice on September 7, 2017 that he is exercising a special right of termination agreed to with the previous Supervisory Board and that he will step down from the Management Board with effect from October 7, 2017.



About Constantin Medien AG:



ISIN: DE0009147207, DE000A1R07C3

WKN: 914720, A1R07C

Listed: Regulated Market (Prime Standard) in Frankfurt, Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart and Tradegate Exchange





