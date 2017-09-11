DGAP-DD: MAX Automation AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


11.09.2017 / 10:39



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Orpheus Capital II GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Jaster
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MAX Automation AG


b) LEI

391200LVVLZVDYZGZB05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2DA588


b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares from capital increase


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
7.00 EUR 13055000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
7.0000 EUR 13055000.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-09-07; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue













Language: English
Company: MAX Automation AG

Breite Straße 29-31

40213 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.maxautomation.de





 
