







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





11.09.2017 / 10:39







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Orpheus Capital II GmbH & Co. KG



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Oliver

Last name(s):

Jaster

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

MAX Automation AG





b) LEI

391200LVVLZVDYZGZB05



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2DA588





b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares from capital increase





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

7.00 EUR





13055000.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

7.0000 EUR





13055000.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-09-07; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction























11.09.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



