DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 ( 1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares





Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information





11.09.2017 / 11:34





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, September 11, 2017



In the period from September 4, 2017 to, and including, September 8, 2017

Allianz SE has purchased a number of 614,378 shares within the framework of

its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the

announcement of February 16, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation

(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)









04. September 2017

122,314

180.5559

05. September 2017

139,249

180.0407

06. September 2017

167,659

178.6967

07. September 2017

100,927

180.5059

08. September 2017

84,229

180.5839



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back

program since February 17, 2017 through, and including, September 8, 2017

amounts to 11,614,558 shares.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading

platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution

that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated

Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE

(www.allianz.com).

