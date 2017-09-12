

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Scout24 AG





Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





11.09.2017 / 11:32





Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer



Scout24 AG



Dingolfinger Str. 1 - 15



81673 Munich



Germany





2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:

BlackRock, Inc.

Wilmington, DE

United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

05 Sep 2017



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

5.32 %

0.00 %

5.32 %

107600000

Previous notification

5.37 %

0.00 %

5.37 %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG)

DE000A12DM80

0

5724882

0.00 %

5.32 %

Total

5724882

5.32 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

%

%

%

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.à.r.l.

%

%

%

BlackRock (Luxembourg) S.A.

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.à.r.l.

%

%

%

BlackRock Investment Management Ireland Holdings Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock International Limited

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock International Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Life Limited

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

4.51 %

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG

%

%

%

iShares (DE) I Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit Teilgesellschaftsvermögen

%

%

%









BlackRock, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

%

%

%

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

%

%

%

BlackRock Group Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

%

%

%

BlackRock Fund Managers Limited

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:





holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.























11.09.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



