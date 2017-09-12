DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 58th Interim Reporting





Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information





11.09.2017 / 11:51





Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation

(EU) no. 596/2014



Share buyback - 58th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 4 September 2017 until and including 10 September

2017, a number of 343,548 shares were bought back within the framework of

the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 2 February 2016,

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the

Regulation (EC) no. 2273/2003 the begin of the share buyback on 2 February

2016.



Shares were bought back as follows:















Day of purchase

Aggregated volume in

Weighted average price



shares



04/09/2017

92,422

110.65867

05/09/2017

63,988

112.51319

06/09/2017

59,269

112.32326

07/09/2017

63,707

113.00909

08/09/2017

64,162

112.20819



























The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens

Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 2 February 2016 until and

including 10 September 2017 amounts to 10,168,264 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by

a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares

are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Munich, 11 September 2017



Siemens Aktiengesellschaft



The Managing Board

