MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Raising forecast for the current fiscal year

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MeVis Medical Solutions AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast


MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Raising forecast for the current fiscal year


11-Sep-2017 / 12:14 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Bremen, September 11, 2017 - MeVis Medical Solutions AG [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], a leading provider of medical imaging software, raises its forecast for the present fiscal year due to the positive business development:



  • For fiscal year 2017 (October 1, 2016 to September 30, 2017) a significant increase in revenues to EUR 18.0 million to EUR 18.5 million is now expected (previous forecast for fiscal year 2017: significant increase to EUR 17.0 million to EUR 17.5 million).

  • For fiscal year 2017 (October 1, 2016 to September 30, 2017) a significant increase in the EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) is expected to EUR 6.0 million to EUR 6.5 million (previous forecast for fiscal year 2017: increase in EBIT to EUR 5.0 million to EUR 5.5 million).

 



 









Language: English
