Bremen, September 11, 2017 - MeVis Medical Solutions AG [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], a leading provider of medical imaging software, raises its forecast for the present fiscal year due to the positive business development:



For fiscal year 2017 (October 1, 2016 to September 30, 2017) a significant increase in revenues to EUR 18.0 million to EUR 18.5 million is now expected (previous forecast for fiscal year 2017: significant increase to EUR 17.0 million to EUR 17.5 million).



For fiscal year 2017 (October 1, 2016 to September 30, 2017) a significant increase in the EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) is expected to EUR 6.0 million to EUR 6.5 million (previous forecast for fiscal year 2017: increase in EBIT to EUR 5.0 million to EUR 5.5 million).





















