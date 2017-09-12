DGAP-Adhoc: MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Raising forecast for the current fiscal year
Bremen, September 11, 2017 - MeVis Medical Solutions AG [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], a leading provider of medical imaging software, raises its forecast for the present fiscal year due to the positive business development:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MeVis Medical Solutions AG
|Caroline-Herschel-Str. 1
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 421 224 95 0
|Fax:
|+49 421 224 95 999
|E-mail:
|ir@mevis.de
|Internet:
|http://www.mevis.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LBFE4
|WKN:
|A0LBFE
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
