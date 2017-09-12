DGAP-AFR: Delivery Hero AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Delivery Hero AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


11.09.2017 / 15:12


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Delivery Hero AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall

be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: September 26, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: September 26, 2017
German: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/websites/delivery/German/3100/finanzberichte.html
English: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/websites/delivery/English/3100/financial-reports.html













Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero AG

Oranienburger Straße 70

10117 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com





 
