1. Details of issuer


MAX Automation AG

Breite Straße 29-31

40213 Düsseldorf

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG) 07 Sep 2017

3. New total number of voting rights:

29459415













Language: English
Company: MAX Automation AG

Breite Straße 29-31

40213 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.maxautomation.de





 
