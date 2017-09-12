DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: MAX Automation AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement





MAX Automation AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution





11.09.2017 / 17:08





Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

































Publication of total number of voting rights







1. Details of issuer



MAX Automation AG



Breite Straße 29-31



40213 Düsseldorf



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)

07 Sep 2017



3. New total number of voting rights:

29459415







11.09.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

