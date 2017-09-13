DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Offer/Real Estate





Press release

Approx. 78 percent of WCM shareholders accept the takeover offer by TLG IMMOBILIEN AG within the regular acceptance period

Berlin, 12 September 2017 - TLG IMMOBILIEN AG hereby announces the final acceptance ratio at the end of the regular acceptance period with regard to its voluntary public takeover offer for WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-Aktiengesellschaft (WCM): By the end of the acceptance period on 5 September 2017, 77.75 percent of the shareholders of WCM have accepted the offer.

As set out in the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs und Übernahmegesetz), this will now be followed by a further two-week opportunity for WCM shareholders who have not yet tendered their shares to exchange their shares (additional acceptance period). Additional WCM shares can now be tendered during the additional acceptance period from September 13, 2017, 0:00 hours (CEST) until September 26, 2017, 24:00 hours (midnight) (CEST). During this period, WCM shareholders can exchange for every 5.75 WCM shares one new share of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG.

The offer document and all other information about the Takeover Offer are available on the following website:

www.tlg.eu > Investor Relations > Takeover offer WCM AG

About TLG IMMOBILIEN AG



TLG IMMOBILIEN AG is a listed leading commercial real estate company in Germany that has been synonymous with real estate expertise for over 25 years. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG generates stable rental income and exhibits low vacancy rates, very good building stock and profits from its local employees" excellent market knowledge. As an active portfolio manager, TLG IMMOBILIEN AG is specialized in commercial properties for office and retail use: it focuses on managing a high-quality portfolio mostly comprising office properties in Berlin, Frankfurt/Main, Dresden, Leipzig and Rostock. The company also has a regionally diversified portfolio of retail properties in highly frequented micro-locations. The portfolio also includes seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig and Rostock. TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s properties stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of their long-term rental or lease agreements.

As at 30 June 2017, the portfolio value of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG amounted to EUR 2.3 bn. The EPRA Net Asset Value per share of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG amounted to EUR 18.95 as of the same date.

