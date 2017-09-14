DGAP-News: Pharnext to Present at 7th Annual CEC Capital Summit

Pharnext to Present at 7th Annual CEC Capital Summit



Paris, France, 5:45pm, September 13, 2017 (CEST) - Pharnext SA (FR00111911287 - ALPHA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development of innovative drugs based on the combination and repositioning of known drugs, today announced that company management will present a corporate overview at the 7th Annual CEC Capital Summit.



The presentation will take place as follows:



  • Date: Wednesday, September 20th, 2017

  • Time: 2:50 pm PDT (11:50 pm CEST)

  • Venue: Montage Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, California

If you are interested in meeting the Pharnext management team during this event, please send an email to Matthew Shinseki at matthew@sternir.com.



About Pharnext

Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 is currently in an international Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. PXT864 has generated positive Phase 2 results in Alzheimer"s disease. Pharnext is the pioneer of a new drug discovery paradigm: PLEOTHERAPY(TM). The Company identifies and develops synergic combinations of repositioned drugs at new optimal lower doses. These PLEODRUG(TM) offer several key advantages: efficacy, safety and intellectual property including several product or composition of matter patents already granted. The Company is supported by a world-class scientific team.





The company Pharnext is listed on Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR00111911287).


For more information, visit www.pharnext.com



CONTACTS:












Pharnext

Xavier Paoli

Chief Commercial Officer
contact@pharnext.com

+33 (0)1 41 09 22 30

 		    
Investor Relations (Europe)

MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke
anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu

+49 211 529252 22

 		 Investor Relations (U.S.)

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

Matthew Shinseki
matthew@sternir.com

+1 212-362-1200

 		 Financial Communication (France)

New CAP

Emmanuel Huynh
pharnext@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 20 40

 
Media Relations (Europe)

ALIZE RP

Caroline Carmagnol

Margaux Pronost
pharnext@alizerp.com  

+33 (0)1 44 54 36 64

 

 		 Media Relations (U.S.)

Russo Partners

Tony Russo

Scott Santiamo
tony.russo@russopartnersllc.com 
scott.santiamo@russopartnersllc.com 

+1 212-845-4251

+1 718-344-5843		  












