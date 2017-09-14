DGAP-News: Mutares sells Geesinknorba

Mutares sells Geesinknorba


Mutares (ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2) has sold the Geesinknorba Group to a Chinese green-tech fund.


Geesinknorba is a leading European provider of technical solutions for waste collection. The company develops, produces and distributes innovative, high-quality refuse collecting vehicles and stationary presses. Mutares acquired the company in 2012.



Mutares has sold Geesinknorba to the Chinese green-tech fund Firion Investments. The fund is already invested in other service providers in the environmental protection area. Geesinknorba will be further developed strategically in the new network and will benefit from synergies.



Company profile of Mutares AG


Mutares AG, Munich (www.mutares.de), acquires companies, that are being sold in the course of a repositioning process at their owners and that show a clear operational improvement potential. Getting engaged with its own teams, Mutares actively supports its portfolio companies to achieve a clear value increase. The focus of the operational work is to ensure sustainable, long-term growth. The shares of Mutares AG are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2).



For further information please contact:



Mutares AG

Soh-Pih Mariette Nikolai

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Tel. +49 89 9292776-0

Fax +49 89 9292776-22

ir@mutares.de

www.mutares.de














