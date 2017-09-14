DGAP-Adhoc: Munich Re may miss profit guidance for 2017
2017. szeptember 13., szerda, 21:10
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Miscellaneous
Hurricane losses threatening Munich Re profit guidance for 2017
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the management of Munich Re. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements given here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation and performance of our Company. The Company assumes no liability to update these forward-looking statements or to make them conform with future events or developments.
