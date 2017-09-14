DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Börse AG: Implementation period of share buyback program can extend until end of 1st half-year 2018

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Börse AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback


Deutsche Börse AG: Implementation period of share buyback program can extend until end of 1st half-year 2018


13-Sep-2017 / 21:54 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Deutsche Börse AG: Implementation period of share buyback program can extend until end of 1st half-year 2018



The Executive Board of Deutsche Börse AG informs, that the period, in which the adopted share buyback program with a volume of around EUR 200 million will be implemented, can extend until the end of the first half-year 2018. An extended implementation period as decided by the Executive Board today enables the company, to react more flexibly towards current developments and market conditions.


With the share buyback program, the Executive Board pursues a balanced use of the proceeds from the sale of International Securities Exchange Holdings, Inc. in the amount of around EUR 1 billion in 2016.



