Deutsche Börse AG: Zahlung von Geldbußen i.H.v. EUR 10,5 Mio.





13.09.2017 / 21:47 CET/CEST





Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat der Deutsche Börse AG haben heute entschieden, den von der Staatsanwaltschaft Frankfurt am Main in Aussicht gestellten Bußgeldbescheid des zuständigen Amtsgerichts im Zusammenhang mit den Vorwürfen eines angeblichen Verstoßes gegen das Insiderhandelsverbot im Dezember 2015 sowie einer angeblichen Unterlassung einer ad-hoc Mitteilung im Januar 2016 zu akzeptieren. Dieser sieht Geldbußen in Höhe von EUR 10,5 Mio. im selbstständigen Verfahren gemäß § 30 Abs. 4 S. 1 OWiG gegen die Gesellschaft vor.





Die Gesellschaft ist weiterhin auch nach Hinzuziehung von Experten der Auffassung, dass die erhobenen Vorwürfe in jeder Hinsicht unbegründet sind. Nach eingehender Prüfung und unter Abwägung aller relevanten Gesichtspunkte haben Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat der Gesellschaft jedoch entschieden, dass eine schnelle, einvernehmliche Beendigung des Ermittlungsverfahrens gegen den Vorstandsvorsitzenden, an dem die Gesellschaft formell beteiligt werden würde, dem Wohle der Gesellschaft entspricht und angemessen ist und so weitere schwerwiegende Belastungen durch das Ermittlungsverfahren vermieden werden können.





Die Deutsche Börse AG geht davon aus, dass das laufende Ermittlungsverfahren gegen den Vorstandsvorsitzenden der Deutsche Börse AG, Carsten Kengeter, mit Zustimmung des zuständigen Amtsgerichts gegen Auflagen eingestellt werden wird.





Der Aufsichtsrat wird die Entscheidung über eine Verlängerung des im März 2018 auslaufenden Anstellungsvertrags von Herrn Kengeter erst nach Abschluss des staatsanwaltschaftlichen Ermittlungsverfahrens und nach Abschluss der Verfahren zur Zuverlässigkeitsprüfung der Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht sowie der Hessischen Börsenaufsicht treffen.







