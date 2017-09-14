DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Börse AG: Zahlung von Geldbußen i.H.v. EUR 10,5 Mio.
2017. szeptember 13., szerda, 21:47
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Deutsche Börse AG
|-
|60485 Frankfurt am Main
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 (0)69 211 - 0
|E-Mail:
|ir@deutsche-boerse.com
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-boerse.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005810055, DE000A1RE1W1, DE000A1R1BC6, DE000A161W62, DE000A1684V3
|WKN:
|581005, A1RE1W, A1R1BC, A161W6, A1684V
|Indizes:
|DAX
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
609583 13.09.2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG on course for the first half of 2017
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2017 im Plan
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group opens up further growth potential with its new whistleblowing solution - Expansion into the areas of Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group erschließt mit neuer Whistleblowing-Lösung weiteres Wachstumspotenzial - Expansion in den Bereich Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: Bronzekunst für das preisgekrönte "NOVE by Citterio"
[2017.07.14. 15:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit sehr gutem Jahresauftakt 2017
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]