DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Börse AG: Zahlung von Geldbußen i.H.v. EUR 10,5 Mio.

2017. szeptember 13., szerda, 21:47





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Börse AG / Schlagwort(e): Rechtssache


Deutsche Börse AG: Zahlung von Geldbußen i.H.v. EUR 10,5 Mio.


13.09.2017 / 21:47 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation gemäß Artikel 17 MAR, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.


Deutsche Börse AG: Zahlung von Geldbußen i.H.v. EUR 10,5 Mio.


Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat der Deutsche Börse AG haben heute entschieden, den von der Staatsanwaltschaft Frankfurt am Main in Aussicht gestellten Bußgeldbescheid des zuständigen Amtsgerichts im Zusammenhang mit den Vorwürfen eines angeblichen Verstoßes gegen das Insiderhandelsverbot im Dezember 2015 sowie einer angeblichen Unterlassung einer ad-hoc Mitteilung im Januar 2016 zu akzeptieren. Dieser sieht Geldbußen in Höhe von EUR 10,5 Mio. im selbstständigen Verfahren gemäß § 30 Abs. 4 S. 1 OWiG gegen die Gesellschaft vor.


Die Gesellschaft ist weiterhin auch nach Hinzuziehung von Experten der Auffassung, dass die erhobenen Vorwürfe in jeder Hinsicht unbegründet sind. Nach eingehender Prüfung und unter Abwägung aller relevanten Gesichtspunkte haben Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat der Gesellschaft jedoch entschieden, dass eine schnelle, einvernehmliche Beendigung des Ermittlungsverfahrens gegen den Vorstandsvorsitzenden, an dem die Gesellschaft formell beteiligt werden würde, dem Wohle der Gesellschaft entspricht und angemessen ist und so weitere schwerwiegende Belastungen durch das Ermittlungsverfahren vermieden werden können.


Die Deutsche Börse AG geht davon aus, dass das laufende Ermittlungsverfahren gegen den Vorstandsvorsitzenden der Deutsche Börse AG, Carsten Kengeter, mit Zustimmung des zuständigen Amtsgerichts gegen Auflagen eingestellt werden wird.


Der Aufsichtsrat wird die Entscheidung über eine Verlängerung des im März 2018 auslaufenden Anstellungsvertrags von Herrn Kengeter erst nach Abschluss des staatsanwaltschaftlichen Ermittlungsverfahrens und nach Abschluss der Verfahren zur Zuverlässigkeitsprüfung der Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht sowie der Hessischen Börsenaufsicht treffen.



Kontakt:

Martin Halusa

Group Communications

Deutsche Börse AG

Telefon: +49 69 211 1 29 01img


Kai Fischer

Group Communications

Deutsche Börse AG

Telefon: +49 69 211 1 86 73img


E-Mail: media-relations@deutsche-boerse.com







13.09.2017 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
























Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Börse AG

-

60485 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland
Telefon: +49 (0)69 211 - 0
E-Mail: ir@deutsche-boerse.com
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com
ISIN: DE0005810055, DE000A1RE1W1, DE000A1R1BC6, DE000A161W62, DE000A1684V3
WKN: 581005, A1RE1W, A1R1BC, A161W6, A1684V
Indizes: DAX
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



609583  13.09.2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=609583&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum