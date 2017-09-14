DGAP-News: Mutares publishes Interim Report 2017
2017. szeptember 14., csütörtök, 08:19
DGAP-News: mutares AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Interim Report
Today, the Mutares Group (ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2) has published its Interim Report for the first half of 2017, which was driven by a high transaction activity and focused strategic developments across the entire group. Significant organic growth in revenues and a substantial increase in profitability have been achieved.
During the first half of 2017, revenues of the Mutares Group have been increased significantly by EUR 117.5m or 38% and now amount to EUR 428.1m (H1 2016: EUR 310.6m). The Group"s operating earnings (EBITDA) likewise rose significantly by EUR 11.5m or 288% year on year to a total of EUR 15.5m (H1 2016: EUR 4.0m).
The portfolio companies A+F, Zanders, Elastomer Solutions and Balcke-Dürr have particularly stood out in the past six months thanks to their extraordinary operating performance improvements. Through the add-on acquisition of the Autoneum Group in Brazil, STS was further developed. The segment Construction & Infrastructure was complemented by the acquisition of Aperam"s stainless tubes business.
During the course of the year, another milestone for the development of STS was set with the takeover of the truck supply business of the Plastic Omnium Group. On the Exit side, two disposals have been achieved in the first half of 2017. EUPEC Germany and FTW have been sold to strategic buyers. With the most recent divestments of Grosbill and Geesinknorba, Mutares successfully managed to complete seven transactions in 2017.
Moreover, Mutares has improved its strategic positioning through a more sector-driven organisational structure and further hiring of highly qualified talent and specialized experts. These measures build the foundation for the optimal future development of our growing portfolio.
Telephone conference today at 1.30pm CET
Company profile of Mutares AG
For further information please contact:
Mutares AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|mutares AG
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMSH2
|WKN:
|A0SMSH
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Scale) in Frankfurt
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
609639 14.09.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG on course for the first half of 2017
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2017 im Plan
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group opens up further growth potential with its new whistleblowing solution - Expansion into the areas of Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group erschließt mit neuer Whistleblowing-Lösung weiteres Wachstumspotenzial - Expansion in den Bereich Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: Bronzekunst für das preisgekrönte "NOVE by Citterio"
[2017.07.14. 15:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit sehr gutem Jahresauftakt 2017
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]