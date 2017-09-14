DGAP-News: mutares AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Interim Report





Mutares publishes Interim Report 2017





14.09.2017







Today, the Mutares Group (ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2) has published its Interim Report for the first half of 2017, which was driven by a high transaction activity and focused strategic developments across the entire group. Significant organic growth in revenues and a substantial increase in profitability have been achieved.

During the first half of 2017, revenues of the Mutares Group have been increased significantly by EUR 117.5m or 38% and now amount to EUR 428.1m (H1 2016: EUR 310.6m). The Group"s operating earnings (EBITDA) likewise rose significantly by EUR 11.5m or 288% year on year to a total of EUR 15.5m (H1 2016: EUR 4.0m).

The portfolio companies A+F, Zanders, Elastomer Solutions and Balcke-Dürr have particularly stood out in the past six months thanks to their extraordinary operating performance improvements. Through the add-on acquisition of the Autoneum Group in Brazil, STS was further developed. The segment Construction & Infrastructure was complemented by the acquisition of Aperam"s stainless tubes business.

During the course of the year, another milestone for the development of STS was set with the takeover of the truck supply business of the Plastic Omnium Group. On the Exit side, two disposals have been achieved in the first half of 2017. EUPEC Germany and FTW have been sold to strategic buyers. With the most recent divestments of Grosbill and Geesinknorba, Mutares successfully managed to complete seven transactions in 2017.

Moreover, Mutares has improved its strategic positioning through a more sector-driven organisational structure and further hiring of highly qualified talent and specialized experts. These measures build the foundation for the optimal future development of our growing portfolio.

Telephone conference today at 1.30pm CET





For analysts, investors and press representatives, Mutares will hold a telephone conference in English today at 1.30pm CET. If you wish to participate, please send an e-mail to ir@mutares.de.

Mutares AG, Munich (www.mutares.de), acquires companies, that are being sold in the course of a repositioning process at their owners and that show a clear operational improvement potential. Getting engaged with its own teams, Mutares actively supports its portfolio companies to achieve a clear value increase. The focus of the operational work is to ensure sustainable, long-term growth. The shares of Mutares AG are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2).

