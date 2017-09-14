DGAP-AFR: Schloss Wachenheim AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Schloss Wachenheim AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: September 21, 2017
German: http://www.schloss-wachenheim.com/investor-relations/berichte/2016-2017

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: September 21, 2017
German: http://www.schloss-wachenheim.com/investor-relations/berichte/2016-2017













Language: English
Company: Schloss Wachenheim AG

Niederkircher Straße 27

54294 Trier

Germany
Internet: www.schloss-wachenheim.com





 
