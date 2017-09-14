DGAP-News: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





Siltronic AG: Supervisory Board extends contract of CEO, Christoph von Plotho, to 2021





14.09.2017 / 11:19







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release



Siltronic AG



Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4



81737 Munich, Germany

www.siltronic.com

Supervisory Board extends contract of CEO, Christoph von Plotho, to 2021





Munich, September 14, 2017 - At today"s meeting, the Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG extended the contract of CEO, Christoph von Plotho, ahead of schedule up to December 2021.

Von Plotho (61, PhD in Chemistry) was appointed to the Management Board in 2010, simultaneously taking on the role as CEO. Before sitting on Siltronic"s Management Board he was employed in various management positions in different business units of Wacker Chemie AG for 26 years. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Tobias Ohler, said: "Over the past years Christoph von Plotho has taken important steps and has started initiatives to improve the operating performance of Siltronic. Consequently, Siltronic"s profitability increased significantly. Under his management the company successfully went public in 2015. The Supervisory Board is convinced that with Christoph von Plotho as CEO Siltronic will be extremely well positioned to take advantage of future opportunities and to be able to meet the challenges the company faces. On behalf of the Supervisory Board I would like to thank Christoph von Plotho for his successful work so far and look forward to continuing working with him."

The previous contract of von Plotho would have ended in September 2018.

"I am very pleased to have the chance to be part of the team which is further shaping Siltronic"s future", said von Plotho about the extension of his contract.

With the appointment, the Siltronic AG Management Board continues to consist of Christoph von Plotho, CEO, and Rainer Irle, CFO.

