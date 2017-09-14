DGAP-Adhoc: Siltronic AG: Siltronic resolves upon Dividend Policy
2017. szeptember 14., csütörtök, 12:23
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Siltronic AG
Siltronic resolves upon Dividend Policy
Munich, Germany, 14 September 2017 - The shareholders of Siltronic AG shall adequately participate in the positive business performance of the Siltronic Group including the significant improvement of its results and Free Cash Flow since the beginning of the fiscal year.
Therefore, the Executive Board today resolved upon a dividend policy that aims at distributing around 40% of the consolidated earnings of the Siltronic Group according to IFRS principles, attributable to the shareholders.
This dividend policy reflects the current objective of the Executive Board and may be adapted at a later stage. Preconditions for the dividend payment are the availability of a distributable net profit and a sufficient liquidity development of Siltronic AG. In addition, the dividend payment requires each year respective proposals on the appropriation of profits by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board, whereby, however, each of these Boards may deviate from the dividend policy due to the then current circumstances. The General Meeting resolves upon the distribution of the dividend.
Contact:
Petra Müller
Important Information
This document includes - in the applicable financial reporting framework not clearly defined - supplemental financial measures that are or may be alternative performance measures. These supplemental financial measures should not be viewed in isolation or as an alternative to measures of Siltronic"s net assets and financial positions or results of operations as presented in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework in its Consolidated Financial Statements. Other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may calculate them differently. Explanations of financial measures used can be found in the Annual Report 2016 of Siltronic AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siltronic AG
|Hanns-Seidel-Platz 4
|81737 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 8564 3133
|Fax:
|+49 89 8564-3904
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@siltronic.com
|Internet:
|www.siltronic.com
|ISIN:
|DE000WAF3001
|WKN:
|WAF300
|Indices:
|TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
609723 14-Sep-2017 CET/CEST
