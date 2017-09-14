DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Dividend





Siltronic AG: Siltronic resolves upon Dividend Policy

14-Sep-2017





Munich, Germany, 14 September 2017 - The shareholders of Siltronic AG shall adequately participate in the positive business performance of the Siltronic Group including the significant improvement of its results and Free Cash Flow since the beginning of the fiscal year.

Therefore, the Executive Board today resolved upon a dividend policy that aims at distributing around 40% of the consolidated earnings of the Siltronic Group according to IFRS principles, attributable to the shareholders.

This dividend policy reflects the current objective of the Executive Board and may be adapted at a later stage. Preconditions for the dividend payment are the availability of a distributable net profit and a sufficient liquidity development of Siltronic AG. In addition, the dividend payment requires each year respective proposals on the appropriation of profits by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board, whereby, however, each of these Boards may deviate from the dividend policy due to the then current circumstances. The General Meeting resolves upon the distribution of the dividend.

