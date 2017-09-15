DGAP-AFR: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.09.2017 / 09:36


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: September 28, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: September 28, 2017
German: http://aktie.bvb.de/Publikationen/Geschaeftsberichte
English: http://aktie.bvb.de/eng/Publications/Annual-Reports













Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209

44137 Dortmund

Germany
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de





 
