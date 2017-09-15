DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





15.09.2017 / 09:36





Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following

financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: September 28, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: September 28, 2017

German: http://aktie.bvb.de/Publikationen/Geschaeftsberichte

English: http://aktie.bvb.de/eng/Publications/Annual-Reports





