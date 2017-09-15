







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





15.09.2017 / 10:30







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Wilfried

Last name(s):

Eberhardt



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

529900VPRFDDIN7BE119



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006204407





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

124.403 EUR





6842.165 EUR



124.353 EUR





7461.18 EUR



124.203 EUR





8073.195 EUR



124.216 EUR





12421.60 EUR



124.268 EUR





8077.42 EUR



124.501 EUR





6225.05 EUR



124.40 EUR





13684.00 EUR



124.501 EUR





6225.05 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

124.341 EUR





69009.66 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-09-12; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA / Deutsche Börse AG, Frankfurt

MIC:

XFRA



