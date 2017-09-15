DGAP-DD: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


15.09.2017 / 10:30



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Wilfried
Last name(s): Eberhardt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

529900VPRFDDIN7BE119 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006204407


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)










































Price(s) Volume(s)
124.403 EUR 6842.165 EUR
124.353 EUR 7461.18 EUR
124.203 EUR 8073.195 EUR
124.216 EUR 12421.60 EUR
124.268 EUR 8077.42 EUR
124.501 EUR 6225.05 EUR
124.40 EUR 13684.00 EUR
124.501 EUR 6225.05 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
124.341 EUR 69009.66 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-09-12; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA / Deutsche Börse AG, Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA













Language: English
Company: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

Postfach 43 12 69

86072 Augsburg

Germany
Internet: www.kuka.com





 
