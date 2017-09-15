DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Bad Vilbel, September 15, 2017 - In the context of financing of the takeover offer of Nidda Healthcare Holding AG, the acquiring company of Bain Capital and Cinven, STADA Arzneimittel AG today published on its website under www.stada.com/additional-financial-information a report referred to as "Information Release".







STADA Arzneimittel AG / Investor Relations / Leslie Iltgen / Stadastraße 2-18 / 61118 Bad Vilbel - Germany / Tel.: +49 (0) 6101 603-173 / Fax: +49 (0) 6101 603-215 / E-mail: leslie.iltgen@stada.de



