DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Information on financing of the Takeover Offer
2017. szeptember 15., péntek, 11:28
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Bad Vilbel, September 15, 2017 - In the context of financing of the takeover offer of Nidda Healthcare Holding AG, the acquiring company of Bain Capital and Cinven, STADA Arzneimittel AG today published on its website under www.stada.com/additional-financial-information a report referred to as "Information Release".
