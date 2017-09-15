DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Information on financing of the Takeover Offer

DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous


STADA Arzneimittel AG: Information on financing of the Takeover Offer


Bad Vilbel, September 15, 2017 - In the context of financing of the takeover offer of Nidda Healthcare Holding AG, the acquiring company of Bain Capital and Cinven, STADA Arzneimittel AG today published on its website under www.stada.com/additional-financial-information a report referred to as "Information Release".





