2017. szeptember 15., péntek, 12:55





15-Sep-2017 / 12:55 CET/CEST


Munich, September 15, 2017 - The Management Board of zooplus AG (WKN 511170, ISIN DE0005111702, ticker symbol ZO1), today decided to revise its existing forecast for earnings before taxes (EBT) for the 2017 financial year, reducing it from a range of EUR 17 m to EUR 22 m to a single-digit million amount.



Prompting this revision is a strategic decision to use funds that will be made available to invest even more heavily in sustainable growth and in expanding zooplus AG"s leading market position in an intensely competitive market environment.



Based on the company"s business performance year-to-date and the current projection for sales development going forward, zooplus AG is revising its full-year 2017 sales forecast from its previous forecast of at least EUR 1,125 m to a forecast now of around EUR 1,125 m.



