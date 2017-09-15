DGAP-Ad-hoc: zooplus AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast





zooplus AG: 2017 earnings forecast revised to accelerate sales growth





15-Sep-2017 / 12:55 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





zooplus AG: 2017 earnings forecast revised to accelerate sales growth

Munich, September 15, 2017 - The Management Board of zooplus AG (WKN 511170, ISIN DE0005111702, ticker symbol ZO1), today decided to revise its existing forecast for earnings before taxes (EBT) for the 2017 financial year, reducing it from a range of EUR 17 m to EUR 22 m to a single-digit million amount.

Prompting this revision is a strategic decision to use funds that will be made available to invest even more heavily in sustainable growth and in expanding zooplus AG"s leading market position in an intensely competitive market environment.

Based on the company"s business performance year-to-date and the current projection for sales development going forward, zooplus AG is revising its full-year 2017 sales forecast from its previous forecast of at least EUR 1,125 m to a forecast now of around EUR 1,125 m.

Online at: www.zooplus.de

Investor relations/media contact:



cometis AG



Georg Grießmann



Unter den Eichen 7



65195 Wiesbaden



Phone: +49 (0)611-205855-61



Fax: +49 (0)611-205855-66



Email: griessmann@cometis.de



Website: www.cometis.de