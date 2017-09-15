DGAP-Adhoc: NORMA Group SE: Future composition of the management board of NORMA Group SE

NORMA Group SE: Future composition of the management board of NORMA Group SE


15-Sep-2017 / 16:36 CET/CEST


Maintal, 15 September 2017 - The chairman of the management board of NORMA Group SE, Werner Deggim, will retire from the management board as of 4 July 2018 at the latest. Today, the supervisory board of NORMA Group SE resolved to be in favor of an extension of the terms of office of the management board members Bernd Kleinhens und Dr. Michael Schneider, and that the position of the chairman of the management board shall be offered to Bernd Kleinhens. The former position of Bernd Kleinhens shall not be filled; therefore, the number of management board positions shall be reduced to three. The management board member John Stephenson informed the supervisory board that he would like to leave the management board upon expiry of his current term of office in July 2018 at the latest. His position shall be filled by a new candidate.



Contact person:



Andreas Trösch

Vice President Investor Relations

Phone: +49 6181 6102 741

E-Mail: Andreas.Troesch@normagroup.com









