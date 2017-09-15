DGAP-Adhoc: Marenave Schiffahrts AG: Annual general meeting postpones proposed capital reduction, Investment Agreement fails from the perspective of Offen Group and DEVK, termination of mandates of all members of the Supervisory Board acting so far
2017. szeptember 15., péntek, 19:28
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Marenave Schiffahrts AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Agreement
The annual general meeting of Marenave Schiffahrts AG (Marenave or Company) has resolved to postpone the capital reduction which was proposed by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company.
Therefore, the Investment Agreement between the Company and CPO Investments GmbH & Co. KG (Offen Group) and DEVK Allgemeine Versicherungs-Aktiengesellschaft (DEVK; together with Offen Group the Investors) fails from the Investor"s perspective and will no longer be pursued by them, as already announced by the Investors before the annual general meeting (cf. press release of 8 September 2017).
Moreover, the annual general meeting resolved to remove Mr. Klaus Meyer with effect as of the termination of the annual general meeting and to enlarge the Company"s Supervisory Board to four members. At the same time the annual general meeting, according the proposal of Ernst Russ AG, has elected Mr. Jens Mahnke (member and spokesman of the management board of Ernst Russ AG) and Dr. Michael Schmidt-Dencker as member of the Company"s Supervisory Board.
Against this overall background, all Supervisory Board members acting so far, the chairman of the Supervisory Board Mr. Bernd Zens and Dr. Henning Winter, resigned from office with effect as stipulated in the articles of association. Thereupon, the Supervisory Board elected Dr. Schmidt-Dencker as new chairman of the Supervisory Board.
All voting results are published on the Company"s website.
The Management Board
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Marenave Schiffahrts AG
|Valentinskamp 24
|20354 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|040 / 28 41 93 0
|Fax:
|040 / 28 41 93 297
|E-mail:
|info@marenave.com
|Internet:
|www.marenave.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0H1GY2
|WKN:
|A0H1GY
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich; Open Market in Frankfurt
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
610281 15-Sep-2017 CET/CEST
