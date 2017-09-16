DGAP-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Adjustment of forecast for business year 2017
2017. szeptember 15., péntek, 20:36
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
Nassau, September 15, 2017 - Based on realized negative foreign currency effects and an updated turnover forecast for the year 2017, the Board of Management of Leifheit AG (ISIN DE 0006464506) adjusts its earnings forecast for the financial year 2017.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
|Leifheitstraße
|56377 Nassau
|Germany
|Phone:
|02604 977-0
|Fax:
|02604 977-340
|E-mail:
|ir@leifheit.com
|Internet:
|www.leifheit-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006464506
|WKN:
|646450
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
610287 15-Sep-2017 CET/CEST
