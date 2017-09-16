DGAP-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Adjustment of forecast for business year 2017

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast


Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Adjustment of forecast for business year 2017


15-Sep-2017 / 20:36 CET/CEST


Nassau, September 15, 2017 - Based on realized negative foreign currency effects and an updated turnover forecast for the year 2017, the Board of Management of Leifheit AG (ISIN DE 0006464506) adjusts its earnings forecast for the financial year 2017.


Against the previous forecast the expectation for earnings before interest and income taxes (EBIT) falls short by 1 to 2.5 million EUR. Until now an EBIT at previous year"s level (22.1 million EUR) was forecasted. For the full year 2017 Group turnover growth is expected to stay slightly below the previous guidance of 3.5 to 4.5%.





