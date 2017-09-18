DGAP-Adhoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG successfully raises an additional principal amount of EUR 130 million of its unse-cured, fixed rate notes issued in July 2017 for refinancing and general corporate purposes

2017. szeptember 18., hétfő, 17:12





DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt


DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG successfully raises an additional principal amount of EUR 130 million of its unse-cured, fixed rate notes issued in July 2017 for refinancing and general corporate purposes


18-Sep-2017 / 17:12 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


 



AD HOC RELEASE PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 MAR



DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG successfully raises an additional principal amount of EUR 130 million of its unsecured, fixed rate notes issued in July 2017 for refinancing and general corporate purposes



Langen, 18 September 2017 - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (WKN A0XFSF / ISIN DE000A0XFSF0) successfully placed today additional notes (tap) in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 130 million of its rated, unsecured fixed rate notes (2.875% p.a.), originally issued in July 2017 and due July 2022, at an issue price at 101.25%.



Such additional notes will be issued under New York law (144A/Reg S) and are expected to be admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF Market). The net proceeds from the issue will be used to refinance outstanding liabilities (including prepayment penalties and other transaction costs) of Germavest S.à.r.l., an indirect subsidiary of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG, in the amount of c. EUR 94 million at a current average interest rate of c. 4.4% p.a., and for general corporate purposes, including the financing of future acquisitions.



 



Contact



DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG



Robert-Bosch-Straße 11



D-63225 Langen



Telephone: +49 (0) 6103 - 372 49 - 0



Fax: +49 (0) 6103 - 372 49 - 11



ir@demire.ag



www.demire.ag



_______________________________________






Contact:

Peer Schlinkmann

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Telefon: 06103/3724944

Email: schlinkmann@demire.ag







18-Sep-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
























Language: English
Company: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im "the eleven"

63225 Langen (Hessen)

Germany
Phone: +49 6103 37249-0
Fax: +49 6103 37249-11
E-mail: ir@demire.ag
Internet: www.demire.ag
ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0
WKN: A0XFSF
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



610647  18-Sep-2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=610647&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum