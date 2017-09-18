DGAP-Ad-hoc: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt





AD HOC RELEASE PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 MAR

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG successfully raises an additional principal amount of EUR 130 million of its unsecured, fixed rate notes issued in July 2017 for refinancing and general corporate purposes

Langen, 18 September 2017 - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (WKN A0XFSF / ISIN DE000A0XFSF0) successfully placed today additional notes (tap) in an aggregate principal amount of EUR 130 million of its rated, unsecured fixed rate notes (2.875% p.a.), originally issued in July 2017 and due July 2022, at an issue price at 101.25%.

Such additional notes will be issued under New York law (144A/Reg S) and are expected to be admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF Market). The net proceeds from the issue will be used to refinance outstanding liabilities (including prepayment penalties and other transaction costs) of Germavest S.à.r.l., an indirect subsidiary of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG, in the amount of c. EUR 94 million at a current average interest rate of c. 4.4% p.a., and for general corporate purposes, including the financing of future acquisitions.

