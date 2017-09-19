DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V. / Share Buyback





Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation

596/2014 (MAR) and the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 QIAGEN N.V. Share

Repurchase



- Completion Reporting



On August 9, 2017, QIAGEN N.V. disclosed pursuant to Article 5 Section (1),

(2) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and the Delegated EU

Regulation no 2016/1052 the beginning of a share buyback program for USD 60

million for the following day.



The total number of shares which have been bought back within the share

repurchase program in the time period from August 10, 2017 until and

including September 15, 2017 amounts to 1,908,883 shares. The average

purchase price per share was EUR 26.7940; a total price of EUR

51,146,522.78 (excl. ancillary costs), which represents based on the ECB

reference rate as of August 09, 2017 a USD amount of 59,999,985.87, was

paid to buy back the shares.



The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial

institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V..



Further information regarding the transactions according to Article 5

Section (1), (2) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and the Delegated

EU Regulation no 2016/1052 is published on the website of QIAGEN N.V.

(www.qiagen.com).



Venlo, 19 September 2017



The Managing Board



###



Contacts:



QIAGEN



Investor Relations

John Gilardi



+49 2103 29 11711



e-mail:ir@qiagen.com



Public Relations



Dr. Thomas Theuringer



+49 2103 29 11826



e-mail:pr@qiagen.com

