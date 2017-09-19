DGAP-CMS: QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V. / Share Buyback


QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information


19.09.2017 / 10:59


Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation
596/2014 (MAR) and the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 QIAGEN N.V. Share
Repurchase

- Completion Reporting

On August 9, 2017, QIAGEN N.V. disclosed pursuant to Article 5 Section (1),
(2) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and the Delegated EU
Regulation no 2016/1052 the beginning of a share buyback program for USD 60
million for the following day.

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the share
repurchase program in the time period from August 10, 2017 until and
including September 15, 2017 amounts to 1,908,883 shares. The average
purchase price per share was EUR 26.7940; a total price of EUR
51,146,522.78 (excl. ancillary costs), which represents based on the ECB
reference rate as of August 09, 2017 a USD amount of 59,999,985.87, was
paid to buy back the shares.

The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial
institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V..

Further information regarding the transactions according to Article 5
Section (1), (2) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and the Delegated
EU Regulation no 2016/1052 is published on the website of QIAGEN N.V.
(www.qiagen.com).

Venlo, 19 September 2017

The Managing Board

###

Contacts:

QIAGEN

Investor Relations
John Gilardi

+49 2103 29 11711

e-mail:ir@qiagen.com

Public Relations

Dr. Thomas Theuringer

+49 2103 29 11826

e-mail:pr@qiagen.com













Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com





 
