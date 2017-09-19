DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 10th Interim Reporting





Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information





19.09.2017 / 14:40





Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 10th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 08 September 2017 until and including 18 September

2017, a number of 240,200 shares were bought back within the framework of

the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 31 May 2017, the Company

disclosed pursuant to art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation

(EU) No. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 01 June 2017.















Date

Number of Shares

Average price (EUR)

08.09.2017

35,700

168.0242

11.09.2017

34,000

176.3383

12.09.2017

34,000

176.1629

13.09.2017

34,100

175.6892

14.09.2017

34,100

175.9430

15.06.2017

32,800

175.8471

18.09.2017

35,500

175.2082



























The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 01 June 2017 until and

including 18 September 2017 amounts to 2,049,119 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has

been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on

the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3

of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the

website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).



Munich, 19 September 2017



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management

