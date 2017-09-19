DGAP-PVR: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: STADA Arzneimittel AG
Elliott Asset Management LLC, Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA) informed us on September 18, 2017 pursuant to Art. 27a (1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from August 21, 2017, as follows:
"Following the crossing of the 10% threshold in voting rights of STADA Arzneimittel AG, Stadastraße 2-18, 61118 Bad Vilbel (ISIN DE0007251803) (the "Company") on August 21, 2017, the undersigned Elliott Asset Management LLC notifies to the Company pursuant to Sec. 27a para. 1 sentences 1 and 3 WpHG in respect of the objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights, that:
1. the prevalent aim of the investment is implementing strategic objectives where the sale of the shares shall not be excluded;
2. Elliott Asset Management LLC plans to acquire further voting rights of the Company within the next twelve months by means of a purchase or by other means;
3. Elliott Asset Management LLC does currently not intend to exert influence on the appointment or removal of members of the Company"s administrative, managing and supervisory bodies; and
4. Elliott Asset Management LLC does currently not intend to achieve a material change in the Company"s capital structure, in particular not as regards the ratio between its own funds and external funds and the dividend policy.
In respect of the origin of the funds used to acquire the voting rights Elliott Asset Management LLC notifies pursuant to Sec. 27a para. 1 sentence 4 WpHG that the acquisition of the voting rights is financed by 100% of own funds (Eigenmittel)."
