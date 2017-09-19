DGAP-DD: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft english

2017. szeptember 19., kedd, 17:18








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


19.09.2017 / 17:10



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Ivo
Last name(s): Huhmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

529900DBX574P554QO57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006464506


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)
































































































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
32.20 EUR 6440.00 EUR
32.165 EUR 5789.70 EUR
32.17 EUR 4021.25 EUR
32.20 EUR 4025.00 EUR
32.20 EUR 3864.00 EUR
32.20 EUR 3864.00 EUR
32.20 EUR 2318.40 EUR
32.20 EUR 1674.40 EUR
32.155 EUR 128.62 EUR
32.20 EUR 64.40 EUR
32.23 EUR 7412.90 EUR
32.175 EUR 5148.00 EUR
32.12 EUR 4175.60 EUR
32.125 EUR 4015.625 EUR
32.235 EUR 4029.375 EUR
32.18 EUR 4022.50 EUR
32.30 EUR 3391.50 EUR
32.30 EUR 27390.40 EUR
32.165 EUR 8041.25 EUR
32.11 EUR 7706.40 EUR
32.115 EUR 4014.375 EUR
32.17 EUR 4021.25 EUR
32.35 EUR 3332.05 EUR
32.35 EUR 3235.00 EUR
32.35 EUR 2717.40 EUR
32.06 EUR 2180.08 EUR
32.35 EUR 1843.950 EUR
32.145 EUR 11732.925 EUR
32.14 EUR 8999.20 EUR
32.15 EUR 6847.95 EUR
32.09 EUR 4011.25 EUR
32.025 EUR 544.425 EUR
32.06 EUR 9585.94 EUR
32.11 EUR 5587.14 EUR
32.055 EUR 865.485 EUR
32.10 EUR 8217.60 EUR
32.045 EUR 3973.58 EUR
32.04 EUR 3844.80 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
32.18 EUR 193077.72 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-09-19; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR













19.09.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft

Leifheitstraße

56377 Nassau

Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



37781  19.09.2017 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum