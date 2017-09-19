







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





19.09.2017 / 17:10







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Ivo

Last name(s):

Huhmann



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

529900DBX574P554QO57



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006464506





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

32.20 EUR





6440.00 EUR



32.165 EUR





5789.70 EUR



32.17 EUR





4021.25 EUR



32.20 EUR





4025.00 EUR



32.20 EUR





3864.00 EUR



32.20 EUR





3864.00 EUR



32.20 EUR





2318.40 EUR



32.20 EUR





1674.40 EUR



32.155 EUR





128.62 EUR



32.20 EUR





64.40 EUR



32.23 EUR





7412.90 EUR



32.175 EUR





5148.00 EUR



32.12 EUR





4175.60 EUR



32.125 EUR





4015.625 EUR



32.235 EUR





4029.375 EUR



32.18 EUR





4022.50 EUR



32.30 EUR





3391.50 EUR



32.30 EUR





27390.40 EUR



32.165 EUR





8041.25 EUR



32.11 EUR





7706.40 EUR



32.115 EUR





4014.375 EUR



32.17 EUR





4021.25 EUR



32.35 EUR





3332.05 EUR



32.35 EUR





3235.00 EUR



32.35 EUR





2717.40 EUR



32.06 EUR





2180.08 EUR



32.35 EUR





1843.950 EUR



32.145 EUR





11732.925 EUR



32.14 EUR





8999.20 EUR



32.15 EUR





6847.95 EUR



32.09 EUR





4011.25 EUR



32.025 EUR





544.425 EUR



32.06 EUR





9585.94 EUR



32.11 EUR





5587.14 EUR



32.055 EUR





865.485 EUR



32.10 EUR





8217.60 EUR



32.045 EUR





3973.58 EUR



32.04 EUR





3844.80 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

32.18 EUR





193077.72 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-09-19; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction























19.09.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



