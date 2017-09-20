







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





19.09.2017 / 19:34







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Regina

Last name(s):

Weinmann



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

CANCOM SE





b) LEI

391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005419105





b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares by exercise of conversion from convertible bond





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

42.3297 EUR





99982.75 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

42.3297 EUR





99982.75 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-09-19; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



