Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Regina
Last name(s): Weinmann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CANCOM SE


b) LEI

391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005419105


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
61.9024 EUR 146213.53 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
61.9024 EUR 146213.53 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-09-19; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR













Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE

Erika-Mann-Straße 69

80636 Munich

Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de





 
