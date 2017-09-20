DGAP-News: Fyber N.V.: concludes first half of 2017 with strong outlook of continuous significant growth and moving to profitability
2017. szeptember 20., szerda, 07:42
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Forecast
Fyber concludes first half of 2017 with
- Significant increase in income with 26% YoY growth to EUR119 million, with more than two-thirds of revenues from programmatic trading
- First time significant contribution from APAC, mainly China, contributing to more than 20% of gross revenue in H1 2017
- More than two-thirds of gross revenue generated from mobile, 95% of which from in-app
- First profitable quarter on an adjusted EBITDA basis (Q2 2017)
- Updated 2018 forecast with EUR360m+ in gross revenue & EUR15m+ in EBITDA
Berlin, 20 September 2017 - Fyber N.V., a leading programmatic mobile video platform, concludes the first half of 2017 with significant growth and first time ever EBITDA profitability.
Strong Outlook for 2018
"We have wrapped up a successful first half of the year. In the second quarter, we continued to deliver on our growth and integration strategy, laser-focused on laying the foundation for a successful full integration, while continuing to foster the stand-alone growth for each of the companies within the group. We set out to build Fyber into a unified, profitable technology company under one strong brand and management," said Ziv Elul, Fyber"s CEO.
"We have just launched the beta version of our Video Ad Monetization Platform, referred to in short as "VAMP", which gives mobile publishers innovative, data-driven tools to maximize revenue from programmatic trading of video. We are confident that 2018 will bring further growth with projected gross revenue of EUR360 million and projected EBITDA profit of more than EUR15 million."
Key Figures
(*) Adjusted to eliminate one-off impacts such as acquisition-related costs and option plans
Presentation to analysts and investors
To attend the call, please register at:
Investor Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fyber N.V.
|Johannisstr. 20
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 609 855 528
|E-mail:
|governance@fyber.com
|Internet:
|https://investors.fyber.com/
|ISIN:
|NL0012377394
|WKN:
|A2DUJD
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
611075 20.09.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG on course for the first half of 2017
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2017 im Plan
[2017.08.14. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group opens up further growth potential with its new whistleblowing solution - Expansion into the areas of Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group erschließt mit neuer Whistleblowing-Lösung weiteres Wachstumspotenzial - Expansion in den Bereich Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)
[2017.07.25. 10:35]
-
»
DGAP-News: Bronzekunst für das preisgekrönte "NOVE by Citterio"
[2017.07.14. 15:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit sehr gutem Jahresauftakt 2017
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]