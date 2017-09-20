DGAP-News: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Forecast





Fyber concludes first half of 2017 with



strong outlook of continuous significant growth and moving to profitability



Highlights

- Significant increase in income with 26% YoY growth to EUR119 million, with more than two-thirds of revenues from programmatic trading

- First time significant contribution from APAC, mainly China, contributing to more than 20% of gross revenue in H1 2017

- More than two-thirds of gross revenue generated from mobile, 95% of which from in-app

- First profitable quarter on an adjusted EBITDA basis (Q2 2017)

- Updated 2018 forecast with EUR360m+ in gross revenue & EUR15m+ in EBITDA

Berlin, 20 September 2017 - Fyber N.V., a leading programmatic mobile video platform, concludes the first half of 2017 with significant growth and first time ever EBITDA profitability.

Strong Outlook for 2018

"We have wrapped up a successful first half of the year. In the second quarter, we continued to deliver on our growth and integration strategy, laser-focused on laying the foundation for a successful full integration, while continuing to foster the stand-alone growth for each of the companies within the group. We set out to build Fyber into a unified, profitable technology company under one strong brand and management," said Ziv Elul, Fyber"s CEO.

"We have just launched the beta version of our Video Ad Monetization Platform, referred to in short as "VAMP", which gives mobile publishers innovative, data-driven tools to maximize revenue from programmatic trading of video. We are confident that 2018 will bring further growth with projected gross revenue of EUR360 million and projected EBITDA profit of more than EUR15 million."

Key Figures



For the six months ended

For the three months ended

% Change

in EUR million

30 Jun 2017

30 Jun 2016

30 Jun 2017

30 Jun 2016

H1 2017 YoY

Revenue

119.7

94.8

69.9

52.4

26%

Gross Profit

35.0

28.7

20.3

15.6

22%

Gross Margin (%)

29.2%

30.3%

29.1%

29.8%



EBITDA (*)

(3.9)

(5.5)

1.2

(1.9)





(*) Adjusted to eliminate one-off impacts such as acquisition-related costs and option plans

Breakdown by Transaction Type



Breakdown by Screen Type



For the six months ended





For the six months ended



30 Jun 2017

30 Jun 2016





30 Jun 2017

30 Jun 2016

Programmatic

66%

54%



Mobile

68%

76%

Direct

34%

46%



Desktop

32%

24%

Total

100%

100%



Total

100%

100%





About Fyber N.V.



Fyber N.V. is a global technology company, developing a next generation platform for the programmatic trading of ads, in a data-driven environment. Its mission is to fuel the creation of quality content by empowering digital publishers and app developers to unlock the true value of their advertising properties through advanced technologies, innovative ad formats and data-driven decision-making. Fyber"s technology platform provides an open-access platform for both digital advertisers and publishers, enabling cross-device advertising with a global reach of more than 1.2 billion unique monthly users. Fyber N.V. has offices in Berlin, Tel Aviv, San Francisco, New York, London, and Beijing and employs more than 350 people. The Company is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "FBEN".



In 2016 the fast-growing group companies won a number of awards including: Deloitte Technology Fast 500(TM) 2016 EMEA company; was placed in Gruenderszene"s Top 50 growth ranking 2016, and won the Golden Bridge Gold Award 2016.

