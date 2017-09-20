DGAP-Adhoc: STEICO SE succesfully completes capital increase
DGAP-Ad-hoc: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE IN OR WITHIN THE US, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, CANADA OR OTHER JURISDICTIONS IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION MAY BE UNLAWFUL. PLEASE NOTE THE IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THIS NOTICE.
A total of 1,280,315 new shares were placed at a price of EUR 19.50 per share. The gross proceeds to the Company from the capital increase amount to approximately EUR 25 million. The first trading day of the new shares is scheduled for 25th September 2017.
Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STEICO SE
|Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
|85622 Feldkirchen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 700
|E-mail:
|info@steico.com
|Internet:
|http://www.steico.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LR936
|WKN:
|A0LR93
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Basic Board) in Frankfurt
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
611151 20-Sep-2017 CET/CEST
