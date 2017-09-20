DGAP-Ad-hoc: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase





Feldkirchen (Munich), 20. September 2017 - STEICO SE, Feldkirchen, (ISIN: DE000A0LR936), (the "Company") has successfully concluded the capital increase announced yesterday. The order book was closed early thanks to the strong demand.

A total of 1,280,315 new shares were placed at a price of EUR 19.50 per share. The gross proceeds to the Company from the capital increase amount to approximately EUR 25 million. The first trading day of the new shares is scheduled for 25th September 2017.



Company profile



STEICO develops, produces and markets ecological construction products made of renewable raw materials. STEICO is the European market leader for wood fiber insulation materials.

Contact



Andreas Schulze



STEICO SE



Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30



85622 Feldkirchen



Phone: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-548



Fax: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-704



E-mail: a.schulze@steico.com

www.steico.com



