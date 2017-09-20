DGAP-News: FinTech Group AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





FinTech Group wins Steffen Jentsch as Managing Director





20.09.2017 / 08:31







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News / Frankfurt am Main, September 20, 2017







FinTech Group wins Steffen Jentsch as Managing Director





Frankfurt am Main - FinTech Group AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker Symbol: FTK.GR) hired Steffen Jentsch (50) to serve on its Executive Committee. In his new role, Jentsch will push ahead with the further development of the Group"s modular banking platform in order to establish it as the standard platform for private and specialized banks. Jentsch joined FinTech Group AG July, 1st 2017, as a Managing Director.





"We are pleased to welcome a further outstanding expert to our Executive Committee. Steffen Jentsch understands our b2b customers" technological needs and has an exceptionally long track record in future-proof IT solutions," says Frank Niehage, CEO of the FinTech Group AG. "FinTech Group is already running one of the most modern core banking systems in Europe today and provides solutions quicker than others thanks to its modular banking platform. Steffen Jentsch will enhance our range of services for business and regulatory control processes markedly in close coordination with banks and associations. The goal is to further strengthen our leading role as a provider of core banking systems for private and specialized banks."





Prior to joining the FinTech Group, Steffen Jentsch served as a Member of the Management Board of Fiducia & GAD IT AG, where he was responsible for private banks and key accounts. Prior to that, he was at GAD eG, where he developed the core banking system bank21. His other posts include management positions at the Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen, KPMG Consulting and BearingPoint. Steffen Jentsch has a degree in business administration from the University of Zurich.





(Photo available upon request)



About FinTech Group AG

FinTech Group AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) is a modern smart bank: We offer innovative financial technology, our own core banking system, and a regulatory liability umbrella.

Our cash cow is retail broker flatex which, through our advanced technology, can offer top-quality service at an affordable price. This makes flatex the fastest growing trading platform in Europe. Our smart technology is easy to scale, so we also successfully offer it to B2B customers. We provide vital services for many well-known institutions and even state infrastructure.

We help start-ups and disruptive business ideas that require a banking license to rapidly become a success through our white-label banking.

In a time of bank consolidation, low interest rates, and digitization we are ideally positioned for further growth. Our goal is to become Europe"s leading provider of financial technology.

FinTech Group AG is also an important partner for many young fintech companies in the up-and-coming German start-up scene, who benefit from our innovative profile.

Disclaimer





This release may contain forward-looking statements and information, which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by FinTech Group AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. FinTech Group assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking.





Contact:Roman KesslerHead of CommunicationsFinTech Group AGRotfeder-Ring 5D-60327 Frankfurt/Main+49 (0) 69 450001 041Roman.kessler@fintechgroup.com