20.09.2017 / 09:25







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Pieter

Last name(s):

Haas



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

CECONOMY AG





b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007257503





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

10.02 EUR





430920.12 EUR



10.02 EUR





51362.52 EUR



10.02 EUR





1593.18 EUR



10.02 EUR





30.06 EUR



10.02 EUR





26332.56 EUR



10.02 EUR





21613.14 EUR



10.02 EUR





761.52 EUR



10.02 EUR





25250.40 EUR



10.02 EUR





21042.00 EUR



10.02 EUR





12765.48 EUR



10.02 EUR





53386.56 EUR



10.02 EUR





15030.00 EUR



10.015 EUR





47911.76 EUR



10.01 EUR





27557.53 EUR



10.005 EUR





15867.93 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

10.0190 EUR





751424.7600 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-09-19; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



