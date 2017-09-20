DGAP-DD: CECONOMY AG english

2017. szeptember 20., szerda, 09:26








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


20.09.2017 / 09:25



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Pieter
Last name(s): Haas

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CECONOMY AG


b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007257503


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)













































































Price(s) Volume(s)
10.02 EUR 430920.12 EUR
10.02 EUR 51362.52 EUR
10.02 EUR 1593.18 EUR
10.02 EUR 30.06 EUR
10.02 EUR 26332.56 EUR
10.02 EUR 21613.14 EUR
10.02 EUR 761.52 EUR
10.02 EUR 25250.40 EUR
10.02 EUR 21042.00 EUR
10.02 EUR 12765.48 EUR
10.02 EUR 53386.56 EUR
10.02 EUR 15030.00 EUR
10.015 EUR 47911.76 EUR
10.01 EUR 27557.53 EUR
10.005 EUR 15867.93 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
10.0190 EUR 751424.7600 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-09-19; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR













20.09.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG

Benrather Straße 18-20

40213 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.ceconomy.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



37787  20.09.2017 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum