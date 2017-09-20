

E.ON in advanced negotiations regarding an agreement according to which it would have the right to decide to tender its remaining Uniper stake in the course of a Public Takeover Offer by Fortum in early 2018





E.ON SE is in advanced negotiations with Fortum Oyi, Finland, about an agreement to potentially dispose its 46.65 % stake in Uniper SE. The agreement, which might be signed in 2017, would include the launch of a voluntary public takeover by Fortum, in which E.ON would have the right to decide to tender its shares in early 2018.



Fortum"s offer to all Uniper shareholders would comprise a cash consideration with a total value of EUR 22.00 per share. The offer would not have a minimum acceptance condition.



Should an agreement be reached with Fortum and if E.ON decides in early 2018 to tender its Uniper shares, the total value received by E.ON for its Uniper stake would be EUR 3.8 billion, provided that customary closing conditions to the voluntary public takeover offer including anti-trust and other regulatory approvals are fulfilled.



In relation to these advanced discussions, certain questions are currently also being clarified with the respective authorities. Any agreement between the parties will be subject to the required internal approvals of both parties.









