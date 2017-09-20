DGAP-NVR: Allianz SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 26a WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


Allianz SE

Königinstr. 28

80802 München

Deutschland

2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme








  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
  Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 26a Abs. 2 WpHG)
X Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 26a Abs. 1 WpHG) 19.09.2017

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

446101300













