Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Sascha
Last name(s): Wilhelm

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Corestate Capital Holding S.A.


b) LEI

529900GNB86RB7HRX793 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: LU1296758029


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
54.0052 EUR 148514.30 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
54.0052 EUR 148514.30 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-09-19; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR













Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.

4, Rue Jean Monnet

L-2180 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com





 
