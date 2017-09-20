DGAP-DD: CECONOMY AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Mark
Last name(s): Frese

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CECONOMY AG


b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007257503


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)













































































Price(s) Volume(s)
9.911 EUR 376.62 EUR
9.913 EUR 9129.87 EUR
9.915 EUR 4560.90 EUR
9.917 EUR 17384.50 EUR
9.918 EUR 3203.51 EUR
9.919 EUR 19838.00 EUR
9.921 EUR 14504.50 EUR
9.922 EUR 9941.84 EUR
9.924 EUR 7075.81 EUR
9.926 EUR 14511.81 EUR
9.927 EUR 8030.94 EUR
9.929 EUR 52891.78 EUR
9.93 EUR 3733.68 EUR
9.931 EUR 4568.26 EUR
9.94 EUR 28766.36 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
9.9259 EUR 198518.3800 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-09-20; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR













Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG

Benrather Straße 18-20

40213 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.ceconomy.de





 
