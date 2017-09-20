







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Mark

Last name(s):

Frese



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

CECONOMY AG





b) LEI

5299001X9L42HXEBCZ51



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007257503





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

9.911 EUR





376.62 EUR



9.913 EUR





9129.87 EUR



9.915 EUR





4560.90 EUR



9.917 EUR





17384.50 EUR



9.918 EUR





3203.51 EUR



9.919 EUR





19838.00 EUR



9.921 EUR





14504.50 EUR



9.922 EUR





9941.84 EUR



9.924 EUR





7075.81 EUR



9.926 EUR





14511.81 EUR



9.927 EUR





8030.94 EUR



9.929 EUR





52891.78 EUR



9.93 EUR





3733.68 EUR



9.931 EUR





4568.26 EUR



9.94 EUR





28766.36 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

9.9259 EUR





198518.3800 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-09-20; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



