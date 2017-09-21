

20.09.2017 / 21:45





Date of transaction: 13 sep 2017



Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The



Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.



Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979



Place of residence: VENLO









Distribution in numbers





Type of share

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

Capital interest

Voting rights

Manner of disposal

Settlement

Ordinary share

423.066,00

423.066,00

Real

Real

Indirectly (Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.)

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

122.200,00

122.200,00

Real

Real

Indirectly (Goldman Sachs Asset Management International)

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

3.012,00

3.011,97

Real

Real

Indirectly (Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., LTD.)

Physical Delivery

Ordinary share

429.773,00

429.773,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly (Goldman Sachs International)

Physical Delivery

Forward contract

947.716,00

947.716,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly (Goldman Sachs International)

In Cash

Ordinary share

120.497,00

120.497,00

Real

Real

Indirectly (Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC)

Physical Delivery

Forward contract

478.674,00

478.674,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly (Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC)

In Cash

Contract for difference

56.347,00

56.347,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly (Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC)

In Cash

Ordinary share

877.784,00

877.784,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly (Goldman, Sachs & Co. LLC)

Physical Delivery

Option

3.863.776,00

3.863.776,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly (Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC)

Physical Delivery

Option

3.037.161,00

3.037.161,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly (Goldman Sachs International)

Physical Delivery

Swap

578.022,00

578.022,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly (Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC)

In Cash

Convertible bond

641.378,00

641.378,00

Potential

Potential

Indirectly (Goldman Sachs International)

Physical Delivery













Distribution in percentages





Type

Total holding

Directly real

Directly potential

Indirectly real

Indirectly potential

Capital interest

5,02 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,29 %

4,73 %

Voting rights

5,02 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,29 %

4,73 %











QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/nl-nl/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=49445



