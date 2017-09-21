DGAP-Adhoc: Constantin Medien AG: Agreement with Stella Finanz AG
2017. szeptember 20., szerda, 23:29
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Constantin Medien AG / Key word(s): Scheme of Arrangement
Ismaning, September 20, 2017 - With the approval of the Supervisory Board, Constantin Medien AG and Stella Finanz AG today agreed on the terms of the restitution of a loan with a nominal value of EUR 12.25 million and CHF 26.00 million granted by Stella Finanz AG as well as the termination of the legal disputes between both companies. The loan including all accrued interests will be settled in 8 million Highlight Communications shares which had been pledged to Stella Finanz AG. In return, Stella Finanz AG will release the remaining pledged 16.75 million shares, so that overall 20.6 million shares in Highlight Communications AG are at the free disposal of Constantin Medien AG. As a result of the execution of the agreement with Stella Finanz AG the shareholding in Highlight Communications AG will be reduced to approx. 43.6 percent (or approx. 32.7 percent taking into account the resolved capital increase at Highlight Communications AG which has not yet been registered in the commercial register).
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Constantin Medien AG
|Münchener Straße 101 g
|85737 Ismaning
|Germany
|Phone:
|089 / 99500-436
|Fax:
|089 / 99500-433
|E-mail:
|ir@constantin-medien.de
|Internet:
|http://www.constantin-medien.de
|ISIN:
|DE0009147207, DE000A1R07C3
|WKN:
|914720, A1R07C
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
611509 20-Sep-2017 CET/CEST
