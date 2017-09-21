

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hannover Rück SE / Key word(s): Profit Warning/Final Results





Hannover Rück SE: Hannover Re expects its large loss budget to be exceeded





21-Sep-2017 / 07:33 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hannover, 21 September 2017: The insurance industry currently finds itself faced with a number of severe natural catastrophe events, the losses from which cannot as yet be precisely quantified; they include Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Hannover Re expects that its defined large loss budget of EUR 825 million will be able to absorb the losses associated with these events. However, the most recent natural disasters, namely Hurricane Maria and the earthquake in Mexico - for which no detailed loss advices are available to date -, will give rise to further substantial strains that will exceed the large loss budget.







Consequently, fulfilment of a major criterion for Hannover Re"s profit guidance is at risk, which means that the targeted Group net income of more than EUR 1 billion may not be achieved.







As things currently stand, a dividend payment on the level of the previous year continues to be possible.













21-Sep-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



