2017. szeptember 21., csütörtök, 09:03





Eifelhöhen-Klinik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


21.09.2017 / 09:03


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Eifelhöhen-Klinik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: September 28, 2017
German: http://eifelhoehen-klinik.ag/investor-relations/finanzberichte/halbjahresfinanzberichte/













Language: English
Company: Eifelhöhen-Klinik AG

Graurheindorfer Str. 137

53117 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.eifelhoehen-klinik.ag





 
