2017. szeptember 21., csütörtök, 10:00





Nucletron Electronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


21.09.2017 / 10:00


Nucletron Electronic AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: September 30, 2017
German: http://web.nucletron.ag/fileadmin/Finanzberichte/2017/Konzernhalbjahresfinanzbericht_2017.pdf













Language: English
611087  21.09.2017 



