DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Nucletron Electronic AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Nucletron Electronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





21.09.2017 / 10:00





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Nucletron Electronic AG hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: September 30, 2017

German: http://web.nucletron.ag/fileadmin/Finanzberichte/2017/Konzernhalbjahresfinanzbericht_2017.pdf





21.09.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

